Osheaga is set to return to Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer in Montreal, Canada. Taking place over the course of three days (August 2 to 4), the festival will bring the biggest names in music, across all genres, to Parc Jean-Drapeau for its 17th edition.

On Friday (August 2), fans can look forward to performances by “Stick Season” hitmaker Noah Kahan, as well as Teddy Swims, who is currently enjoying a breakthrough with his single, “Lose Control.” Also on the slot for Friday are Lil Tjay, Dominic Fike, Mariah The Scientist, Romy, Teezo Touchdown, Two Door Cinema Club, and more.

Saturday’s (August 3) lineup features Green Day, Reneé Rapp, T-Pain, Labrinth, Chappell Roan, Brittany Howard, and more.

Closing out the festival on Sunday (August 4) is SZA, who is headlining that day, along with Hozier, Justice, Jungle, Alvvays, Hamza, and Still Woozy. Tyla, Kevin Abstract, Raye, and Ayra Starr are also scheduled to perform that day.

Tickets for Osheaga are available for purchase now, and single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday (February 23). Fans can purchase tickets outright, or set up payment plans through Klarna. Find more information on the festival website.

You can see the full Osheaga 2024 lineup below.