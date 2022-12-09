After giving fans a preview earlier this year, Polo G has dropped his anticipated new song, “My All.” By the time the catchy beat drops, it compliments the rhymes nicely. “You need to desperately wake up,” he notes on the chorus. “When it was time to dance, could always count on you to be my plus one.” Struggling with trust issues and women, Polo G decides he just wants to live in the moment as the melody fades out.

“I hate that I was too deep in so young,” Polo G ponders on the final lyric.

His new track follows his previously-released singles “Bag Talk” and “Distraction” from this year. The rapper already has his sights on 2023, though, as all three songs will be included on his forthcoming album. Despite not having an official release date or title out yet, fans should still definitely keep an eye (and an ear) out for what the Chicago performer has planned next.

“I know I’m registering with people and helping them get through their sh*t,” Polo told Complex last summer, speaking to the motivational aspects of his music. “It’s a good feeling, because I get those messages, like, ‘Oh, you got me through a rough time.’ I really know how that be.”

Polo G’s “My All” is out now. Listen to it above.