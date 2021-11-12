Polo G earned his first No. 1 album earlier this year with Hall Of Fame. The 20-track project saw him swing for the fences thanks to contributions from Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Rich, Young Thug, DaBaby, and more. The project was a heavily promoted one that also saw a No. 1 single thanks to “Rapstar” as well as numerous videos. While some might have thought the rapper would close the chapter on Hall Of Fame, he’s not ready to do so yet as he recently announced a deluxe reissue for it would arrive next month. Polo G begins the rollout for Hall Of Fame 2.0 with his brand new single, “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).”

The track samples Michael Jackson’s hit song for what proves to be a mischievous effort from the Chicago rapper. The song was first previewed in a trailer for Hall Of Fame 2.0 that Polo G released earlier this week. “Hall Of Fame…That was me beating my chest, really coming into my own as an artist and showing I’m gonna stay,” he says at the beginning of the video. “But before I just close out this chapter, I feel like we should turn up this one more time.”

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out on 12/03 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

