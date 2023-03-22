Rapper Quavo has earned his spot in the hip-hop textbooks for having one of the smoothest flows in the game. As a former member of the rap rap trio Migos, he, along with his former groupmates, has been credited as a formative force behind the now-thriving Atlanta rap sound. Lil Jon and The Eastside Boyz have also been deemed pioneers for a cultural wave in Atlanta’s music history.

The “Greatness” rapper’s appearance on NBC’s latest music show, That’s My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, put his buttery smooth flow skills to the test. Quavo was prompted to perform a hilarious cover of Lil Jon and The Eastside Boyz’s classic song “Get Low,” however, due to the rules of the Nonsense Karaoke segment, all of the song’s lyrics were changed.

Swapping out the beloved chorus for, “Pickle brine / Taste like wine / Straightening my teeth with Invisalign / Jello, Jello, Jello, Jello, Jello, Jello / I bought a Kindle at the mall / Belly flop’d Niagara falls / Read a book opened by Roald Dahl,” the musician didn’t miss a beat.

As an Atlanta native that grew up hearing the song and a successful rapper in his own right, it probably wasn’t as difficult as it may have seemed. But nonetheless, the Hunco knocked it out of the park.

Watch the performance above.