Music and sports go hand and hand. However, in hip-hop, the connection runs much deeper. Rapper Drake often gets into social media beef because of his diehard support for his hometown basketball team, the Toronto rappers. Lil Wayne was invited on ESPN to comment on a football match. Now, “Hotel Lobby” rapper, Quavo was spotted in the crowd during the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Although the match-up was held in Inglewood, California, the former Migos member didn’t let that stop him from rooting on his home state’s Georgia Bulldogs as they went up against the TCU Horned Frogs. After the Bulldogs snatched the win with a 65-to-7 blowout, while joining in on the fun taking place on the field, the musician took a moment to remember his late nephew and group member Takeoff, who was senselessly murdered in November, saying, “Long live the Rocket.” Rocket is a nickname, Takeoff earned for his unique rapping abilities.

"Long live the Rocket" Quavo gave a shoutout to Takeoff after Georgia's win ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/uQmieAYRtC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2023

The rapper took his celebration further, lighting a cigar on the field.

Quavo isn’t the only former Migos to put his home state pride on full display. Just before Christmas, rapper Offset was given the key to Gwinnett County in his hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia, for his community outreach efforts during his inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway Day.