Atlanta rapper Ralo finally received a sentence in his marijuana trafficking case. Ralo, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, was arrested back in 2018 and accused of trafficking over $2 million in marijuana. The charges alleged that he was selling drugs from an apartment complex he rented in Atlanta while also flying nearly 1,000 lbs. of marijuana from California. Despite his arrest in 2018, it would take Ralo almost four years to receive a court date, as he did at the start of the year. Less than fifth months later, a post to his Instagram account revealed that he was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Despite the nearly decade-long sentence, it will be cut in more than half thanks to time served that was granted to him. “The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served,” the post reads. “The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time.” The message goes on to reveal that he will most likely be home late next year, with the possibility of his exit from prison being as early as less than a year from now.

“He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year,” the post reads. “But our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer.”

It remains to be seen how it will all play out, but the silver lining of it all is that Ralo will be home much sooner than expected.

