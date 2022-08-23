One half of influential North Carolina hip-hop duo Little Brother, the gregarious Rapper Big Pooh is adding to his prolific solo output. With over a dozen projects under his belt as a solo artist, Pooh has just dropped his latest album, To Dream In Color. It plays out as a visceral and honest portrait of who the hip-hop lifer has become as a man.

“This is my most personal body of work,” Pooh said in a statement. “My hope is that listeners get a better sense of who I am as a person by actually hearing my story. I speak about lacking confidence, stage fright, swallowing pride, my childhood, and so much more.”

The album’s ten tracks feature appearances from J. Smash of The Nukez, Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, and Tre’Mar. His partner in Little Brother, Phonte Coleman, even claims a writing credit on “Mother’s Day,” and the album artwork was done by Justus League’s Joe Scudda.

Check out the To Dream In Color album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Dreaming In Color” (featuring J. Smash of The Nukez)

2. “Changing Again”

3. “Thoughts & Prayers” (Interlude)

4. “What Else”

5. “God’s Grace” (featuring Jared Evan)

6. “1 Day in NY”

7. “LS400”

8. “Broken Dreams” (featuring Blakk Soul)

9. “Mother’s Day” (featuring BeMyFiasco)

10. “In Surround Sound” (featuring Tre’Mar)

To Dream in Color is out now via Soulspazm Records. Listen/order it here.