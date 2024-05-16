The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Please Don’t Cry isn’t just Rapsody’s most personal and vulnerable album – it’s also her best. It’s often been said that music is therapy, but sometimes, going to therapy leads to making better music. For as much has been made of authenticity in rap over the past several weeks, just what that means has become increasingly debatable. Thankfully, Rapsody’s latest, in addition to being one of those timeless projects that will stick to listeners’ ribs long after the last song has played, is a refreshing palate cleanser for a month of vitriol – as self-love tends to be.

Self-love is also the centerpiece of the conversation Rapsody and I had about the new album and the positive growth she’s experienced since we last spoke. The album had been in the works since then, but Rapsody withheld it all this time to ensure that it would be perfect – or at least, as close to that ideal as any art can ever get. The time was well spent; while a prototype version of this project could have been a top release in anyone else’s catalog, the four years Rap spent tweaking the sound and evolving as a person resulted in an album that stands alongside all-time classics like The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill and Mac Miller’s Swimming, albums that have also sparked the sort of emotional reaction and introspection Please Don’t Cry does.

Please Don’t Cry, what a title.

That’s what it is, you should. You should allow yourself to feel. Whatever that feeling is — and it may not be sad — allow yourself to be human. That’s the core and the root of what that statement means. It’s ironic because no, but please do. Laugh when you cry. Laugh when you’re in love so much, your eyes drool. Rinse your soul of the pain. Don’t hold it. Release it so you can feel lighter.

And I did a lot of releasing in that way, during my healing. I cried a lot. I allowed myself to feel a lot. I got angry a lot. I allowed myself to feel all the things, but I also found my joy again. And that’s why the title meant so much to me. I was on Pinterest and I found the title within a quote, and it said, “No, please don’t cry. You won’t always feel so broken.” And that’s what it is. It’s all temporary. It doesn’t last forever. But the grace is, allow yourself to feel it, but don’t sit in it. That’s all.

Interestingly enough, this was one of those albums that brought me to the point of tears. Most recently, Tierra Whack’s “Two Night” did that for me; before that, it was Rexx Life Raj. What are the albums in hip-hop that have done that for you?

Definitely, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill — “Tell Him” [and] “Zion.” Mac Miller’s “2009.” The whole album because of his situation, but particularly, “2009” brings it out. Jay-Z’s “Lost Ones.” Ghostface [Killah], “2nd Childhood.” I want to throw [Erykah] Badu in there because she’s hip-hop to me, so “Time’s A Wastin.” I know it’s not rap. It’s not rapping, it’s hip-hop.

Tell me about working with Erykah on “3:AM.”

I knew, in the beginning, I didn’t want to have a lot of rap verses because it was so personal. I wanted to have a lot of singers on it to evoke that emotion in what soul music does, and I can’t sing. So every song, I would do the song first, and we would sit and really live with the record and say, “Whose instrument, as far as voice, do we hear to complete the story and what we’re trying to say?” So Badu was the first name that came to mind. I listened to it, and that’s who I heard. And I’m thankful that she was so graceful and said, “Yes.”