Rapsody fans have a lot to look forward to this year, as she recently announced her fourth studio album. Titled Please Don’t Cry, the record will arrive in May and will include collaborations with Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, and more.

This marks her first new studio album in five years, and people are pretty excited to hear what she has in store. According to BET, she has also self-executive produced and found her taking inspiration from Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, and more.

“It was a little nerve-wracking for me because it was like, Can I do this? Am I gonna make the right decisions for myself?” she shared. “But I learned that that was a little bit of me worrying about the wrong things, about the fans and what they’ll think when instead of just doing what I felt was good and telling the story that I wanted to tell, and that’s what art is.”

Last October, Rapsody released her “Asteroids” collaboration with Hit-Boy, which served as the album’s first single.

Continue scrolling to view Rapsody’s cover art and tracklist for Please Don’t Cry.