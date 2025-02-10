Last year, Afrobeats star Rema took the biggest step yet in his career with the release of his second studio album, Heis. The polarizing album offered a jolt to the genre, opening up new avenues of sound for it to explore. He continued that trend this month with the release of the single “Baby (Is It A Crime),” which samples fellow African star Sade Adu. And now, he’s revealed the dates for his upcoming Heis World Tour, which include his debut at Coachella in April.

Tickets for the 23-date tour go on sale on Thursday, February 13 at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales begin on Tuesday, February 11 with artist pre-sale, followed by Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday. You can find more info here, and see below for tour dates.