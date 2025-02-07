Rema Channels Sade On His Saucy New Single, ‘Baby (Is It A Crime)’

Rema is well on his way to becoming an African icon, but on his latest single, “Baby (Is It A Crime),” he channels another legend from the continent. As you have probably guessed from the title of the song, “Baby” samples Sade’s 1985 hit “Is It A Crime?” pairing a sample of singer Sade Adu’s instantly recognizable chorus with a scintillating, undeniable Afrobeat rhythm.

Rema initially teased the single back in November, playing fans a snippet on his social media accounts. In a sly bit of promotion, he later posted a photo of himself purchasing a copy of Sade’s 1985 album, Promise, from which “Is It A Crime?” was the second single.

The Afrobeats star hasn’t yet revealed whether the new single will appear as part of a larger project, but he’s only seven months removed from the release of his last album, Heis, which featured the singles “Benin Boys” and “HEHEHE.” Furthermore, a potential guest verse from British rapper J Hus which was teased last November appears to have been cut or reserved for a future remix. That means Rema’s 2025, already off to a hot start, could get very busy in the near future.

Listen to Rema’s new single “Baby (Is It A Crime)” up top.