Rich Brian returns with his first album in six years, Where Is My Head? After prefacing the album with the single “Little Ray Of Light,” the Indonesian rapper followed up today with a new single, “She.” The video for the song is simple and straightforward, with Brian rapping in front of a monitor hooked up to a webcam, generating a surreal double vision situation, which plays into the album’s concept.

The album itself is likely the artist’s most wide-ranging effort to date, expanding on Brian’s collaborative palette with features from a diverse array of talents. Features include Charlotte Day Wilson, DAISY WORLD, Maxo Kream, redveil, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Toro y Moi. Conceptually, the album employs the “alter ego” conceit common to introspective rap projects, with Maestro, “a conductor scoring music for the dreams of Movie Brian, who lives unknowingly inside the world the Maestro creates.” The story plays out in both the music and visuals for the album, which are directed by Brian’s frequent collaborator, Jared Hogan.

You can watch the video for “She” above and check out the full tracklist below.

01. “Senja”

02. “Body High” feat. Toro y Moi

03. “Jumpy” feat. Ski Mask The Slump God

04. “Took A Breath”

05. “Butterfly”

06. “Fat Cats, Starving Dogs” feat. Maxo Kream

07. “Little Ray Of Light”

08. “Ma”

09. “Serpents!”

10. “Bumpy Road” feat. redveil

11. “Timezones”

12. “Is It?” feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & DAISY WORLD

13. “She” feat. Kurtis Wells

14. “Oh Well”

15. “Jelly Air Island”

Where Is My Head? is out now via 88rising. You can find more info here.