Uproxx cover star Rich Brian has announced a new album, his first in six years. Where Is My Head? doesn’t come out until May 23, but on Friday (March 14), the “Sundance Freestyle” artist released the first single, “Little Ray Of Light,” which is self-produced and built around analog instrumentation.

Where Is My Head? is described in a press release as “the most vulnerable and authentic music” in Rich Brian’s career. It continues, “Brian decided to handle most of the performances himself, honing in on an analog sound thanks to his intense immersion learning to play synthesizers and keyboards. He sings more than ever before on the new album, showcasing a confident and mature delivery.”

Rich Brian previously told Uproxx how he got involved with the 88Rising collective. “They were trying to fly me out to go to South By Southwest in 2016,” he saud. “And that was when I told my mom, ‘Hey, I might be going to the US to do a show.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, you should go.’ But unfortunately, my visa got rejected, so it didn’t happen right away. I remember them talking about the vision of 88rising. I think this is before 88 even had its first video on YouTube. I knew about Dumbfoundead and how Sean was doing stuff with Keith Ape.” He added, “This is something. I’m down to be a part of this.”

You can listen to “Little Ray Of Light” above.

Where Is My Head? is out 5/23 via 88Rising.