Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance turned out to be full of surprises but the biggest one was the reveal that she’s pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s second child. A representative for the singer confirmed as much to The Hollywood Reporter amidst rampant speculation on Twitter after the performance.

At the beginning of the set, as Rihanna appeared on a floating platform high above the field, she opened her coat during a rendition of “Bitch Better Have My Money” to reveal what looked very much like a baby bump. Of course, the quick turnaround between babies #1 and 2 had many fans flustered over whether she was normalizing postpartum baby weight — a valid cause, to be sure — or boasting a new bundle of joy.

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Fortunately, none of us had to wait very long for a confirmation.

Ahead of the show, Rihanna seemingly teased the reveal in an interview with Nate Burleson on NFL+ Friday night. When asked whether she’d have any special guests during the show, she cheekily said, “I’m thinking about bringing someone.” It just turns out the “someone” was not a musical star (yet), but the new addition to Rih and Rocky’s rapidly growing family.

🎥: Rihanna interview with Nate Burleson tonight on NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/2zluftTOb6 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) February 10, 2023

Fans, of course, had a field day with the news — pun intended — although some were distraught that they might not be getting that new album or tour anytime soon.

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023