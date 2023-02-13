rihanna super bowl halftime.jpg
Rihanna’s Representative Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child After The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance turned out to be full of surprises but the biggest one was the reveal that she’s pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s second child. A representative for the singer confirmed as much to The Hollywood Reporter amidst rampant speculation on Twitter after the performance.

At the beginning of the set, as Rihanna appeared on a floating platform high above the field, she opened her coat during a rendition of “Bitch Better Have My Money” to reveal what looked very much like a baby bump. Of course, the quick turnaround between babies #1 and 2 had many fans flustered over whether she was normalizing postpartum baby weight — a valid cause, to be sure — or boasting a new bundle of joy.

Fortunately, none of us had to wait very long for a confirmation.

Ahead of the show, Rihanna seemingly teased the reveal in an interview with Nate Burleson on NFL+ Friday night. When asked whether she’d have any special guests during the show, she cheekily said, “I’m thinking about bringing someone.” It just turns out the “someone” was not a musical star (yet), but the new addition to Rih and Rocky’s rapidly growing family.

Fans, of course, had a field day with the news — pun intended — although some were distraught that they might not be getting that new album or tour anytime soon.

