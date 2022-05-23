RINI Breaks Down His Touring Life So Far On ‘Stories From The Road’

For most young artists, traveling is an important part of their livelihood, since hitting the pavement to play shows is primary source of both income and self-promotion. RINI has made some major moves already in his young career: After being born in the Philippines and then cutting his teeth in Australia, he moved halfway around the world to Los Angeles for the next phase of his career.

Now, RINI has taken a moment to look back at his touring life so far for “Stories From The Road,” a video series presented by Songkick and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

He starts by noting how he first started performing, saying, “I started busking on the streets of Melbourne when I was about 17 years old. I was like, ‘I need to find a way where I can get out play some music and earn some money at the same time.’ I got this sh*tty-ass old amp from Facebook Marketplace and I just took my guitar to the city and just started playing.”

RINI offers more from there, including what early tours were like, his first sold-out show, and how he spends downtime on tour, so check out the video above.

