On Friday, Robert Glasper will release the Black Radio III Supreme Edition of his latest album. It features a second disc of nine new songs, in addition to the 13 existing tracks on Glasper’s excellent expression of hip-hop and jazz on Black Radio III. Today, Glasper has released what looks to be the crown jewel of the Supreme Edition, an unearthed track featuring the late Mac Miller called “Therapy Pt. 2,” and Miller just sinks into the instrumentation in masterful fashion.

Glasper explained in a statement how the track came to be years ago: “I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him [Miller], and literally within an hour he sent me back that track,” he says. “Everything was on there — both verses the choruses — and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

Miller raps circles around the beat, rapping, “Pickin’ up all of the ashes, I’m burnin’ the house down. Runnin’ from my life, I probably ran a thousand miles now.” He then fills in the gaps during the jazzy hook and it’s really a splendid collaboration between the pair. Miller’s estate shared a statement about it as well, saying, “We’re honored to support in sharing this beautiful song that Malcolm and Robert Glasper created together. The song is a reflection of the special friendship and musical gifts the two shared.”

Listen to “Group Therapy Pt. 2” above.

Black Radio III Supreme Edition is out on 10/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.