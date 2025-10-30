I love a concept album — any concept, really. But especially an unfussy, simple concept album, released completely by surprise, from one of my all-time favorite rappers recording today. Saba, fresh off the release of his and No ID’s collaboration From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID (say that five times fast), dropped a new album today titled Coffee!, entirely without warning or preamble.

The album is named after the Chicago rapper’s Bronco WildTrak, which is also where he wrote and recorded the whole thing. What a concept!

Technically, Saba gave a little teaser of the album when he appeared on Genius’ Open Mic earlier this month, performing “Stompin” from Private Collection, then delivering a medley tag of “How Many X” and saying, “The new album is Coffee!” but not giving any details about the album’s release. He also dropped the song “Today Years Old” earlier this week. You can check out the video below.

Clocking in at nine tracks and 19 minutes, Coffee! is an autobiographical, journalistic look at Saba’s current conditions, and on one track, “Don’t Be Long,” Saba even embodies the vehicle, making it a character in the narrative. Check out the tracklist below.

01. “How Many X?” Feat. Ogi

02. “Don’t Be Long”

03. “Looking For Parking”

04. “My Bro” Feat. Senite

05. “Today Years Old”

06. “High Tides” Feat. Maxx Moor

07. “Supplier Interlude”

08. “Itachi”

09. “TICTACTOE” Feat. FELIX!

Coffee! is out now via Saba Pivot LLC. You can find more info here.