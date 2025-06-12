Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album, Short N’ Sweet, last August. Less than a year later, she’s already onto a new album with yesterday’s announcement of Man’s Best Friend. That’s a relatively quick turnaround, but the way Carpenter sees it, she didn’t want to wait to drop a new album just because she might be expected to.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Carpenter said:

“If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short N’ Sweet much, much longer. But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rules.’ If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move.”

She also shared her mindset ahead of the project’s release, before anybody outside of her circle has heard it yet, saying, “I’m living in the glory of no one hearing it or knowing about it, and so I can not care. I can not give a f*ck about it, because I’m just so excited.”

Read the full feature here.