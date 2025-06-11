Alex Warren and Sabrina Carpenter are both on fire, and at the moment, their paths are colliding. Warren’s single “Ordinary” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, Carpenter’s new song “Manchild” is proving to be a hit, too.

It looks like it’s going to be an extremely close race for the top spot on the next chart, but Warren doesn’t seem to be sweating it. In fact, on June 9, he actually shared “Manchild” on his Instagram Story, which sparked some social media backlash from his fans.

Responding to that, he wrote on X:

“Wait why is everyone so mean on here… music is music. I’m so blessed to be on the chart and I’m also so happy for all the wins in music. Manchild is such a great record and I’m so honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as Sabrina. Ordinary means so much to me and so many people and it’s totally ok if it doesn’t to you. I’m just happy to be here:)”

One user responded, “Can we normalize not harassing artists for no reason at all?! Everyone works hard for their records.” Another wrote, “Just cuz yall didn’t hear his song doesn’t mean others didn’t. Stop pretending like ur fave is gonna murder u for liking other songs. Enjoy life and the variations of music there is instead of being a hate filled loser fr damn. Some of yall r Embarassing.”