Saucy Santana’s Bouncy New Single ‘I’m Too Much’ Keeps His Stellar 2022 Going

Saucy Santana’s stellar breakout year continues with another new potential hit, “I’m Too Much.” Picking up where his fan-favorite tracks “Walk,” “Material Gworllllllll!,” and “Here We Go” left off, Santana stunts all over a bouncy beat, telling off his haters with a clipped, flouncy flow. “Bitch, I got too much drip,” he snorts. “Hatin’ ass hoes got too much lip / Talkin’ big sh*t under all my pics / Mad ’cause your body don’t hit like this.” Santana is clearly making the most of his moment.

And what a moment it has been. After receiving co-signs from fellow Miami artists like City Girls and Rick Ross, Santana’s ever-increasing popularity led to a slot in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, just after he dropped his Beyonce-sampling hit single “Booty” featuring former Freshman Latto. His rising profile led to him premiering “I’m Too Much” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards along with a performance of “Booty,” with his Renni Rucci collaboration “Money” popping up in the season finale of HBO’s Rap Sh!t — which, fittingly, is also based in Miami.

Santana hasn’t announced a follow-up to his 2021 album Keep It Playa yet, but that just gives fans more time to get familiar before he really takes off now that he’s signed to RCA Records (like his bestie Latto). For now, check out “I’m Too Much” above.