After two weeks, it’s probably safe to say that Saucy Santana’s Beyonce-sampling new single “Booty” is a hit. The girls love to throw it back, and alongside Latto (whose own anatomy-based single “P*ssy” is shaking up social media now as well), Santana gives them the perfect motivational anthem to do so. Today, the dynamic duo shared the twerk-tastic video for the single and yes, it is everything you should have expected, with teams of colorfully dressed men and women gyrating their derrieres to an interpolation of “Crazy In Love.” Santana even pays a visual homage to the “Crazy In Love” video, donning the same tank top and cutoff jean shorts Beyonce rocked in her “official” solo debut — and yes, that includes the cherry red high heels.

Saucy Santana timed the release of the song and the video perfectly, putting out the song just days before he was announced as one of XXL‘s 2022 Freshman Class. The video arrives on the tail of Saucy’s standout performance in the XXL Freshman Cypher, where he stole the show after running the anchor leg of the installment featuring Doechii, KayCyy, and SoFaygo. Santana is also proving to be pretty much bulletproof, shrugging off a fan backlash for sampling Beyonce after dissing her in old tweets when he was “miserable and broke.” He certainly isn’t either of those things anymore, and with “Booty” taking off, it might not be long until he has a chance to thank Beyonce for clearing the sample in person.

Watch Saucy Santana’s “Booty” video featuring Latto above.