Over the past year, rapper Saweetie has been everywhere, from guest slots on TV shows like Grown-ish, to her own Sex: Unzipped Netflix special, and of course, her own meal at McDonald’s. But what’s been noticeably missing is a full-length album from the “Closer” rapper.

For years, she’s been teasing her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share an update on her long-awaited debut.

“These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN,” Saweetie said in an Instagram story. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.*.T.C.H. music is not an album — it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! This ain’t no microwave sh*t! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”

While it may be a while until we get new music from Saweetie, we certainly can expect to see plenty of projects from her, given her impressive résumé. Last week, it was announced she teamed up with Crocs for a collection of “Icy” Jibbitz charms.

Saweetie is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.