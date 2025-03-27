For the past couple years, a cloud of uncertainty has hung over Sheff G’s future. In 2023, he, Sleepy Hallow, and others were indicted on conspiracy charges. Sheff specifically was accused of giving money to New York street gangs connected to shootings and a murder. In 2024, Sheff paid $1.5 million in bail and was released from jail.

Legal proceedings have moved forward since then, and now, Sheff has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy in the second and fourth degrees. Per a statement from the Brooklyn district attorney’s office, on August 13, the rapper will be sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Prosecutors initially sought a 20-year sentence.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement:

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Along with Sheff, 17 other defendants have already pleaded guilty and 14 still have pending cases, per Pitchfork. Sleepy Hallow is among those with pending cases, and he’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both in the second degree.