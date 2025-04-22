Shoreline Mafia is fresh off a couple of weekends as a Coachella 2025 hip-hop highlight. If you missed out, or didn’t but want more, today (April 22) brings good news: The duo just announced the Back In Bidness tour, their first concert run in over five years.

The 28-date tour, in support of the new album Back In Bidness, launches in July and runs through October. The pair will touch down in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, and other cities before wrapping up at LA’s Kia Forum on October 23.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on April 23 at 1 p.m. ET. The general on-sale kicks off April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Find the full list of dates below.