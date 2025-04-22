Shoreline Mafia is fresh off a couple of weekends as a Coachella 2025 hip-hop highlight. If you missed out, or didn’t but want more, today (April 22) brings good news: The duo just announced the Back In Bidness tour, their first concert run in over five years.
The 28-date tour, in support of the new album Back In Bidness, launches in July and runs through October. The pair will touch down in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, and other cities before wrapping up at LA’s Kia Forum on October 23.
Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on April 23 at 1 p.m. ET. The general on-sale kicks off April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Find the full list of dates below.
Shoreline Mafia’s 2025 Tour Dates: Back In Bidness
07/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
07/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
07/06 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*
07/11 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater*
07/12 — Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center*
07/13 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena*
07/18 — El Paso, TX @ Moody Center*
07/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Ampitheater*
07/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Orleans Arena*
07/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*
07/27 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center*
08/30 — Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena*
09/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
09/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
09/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera
09/17 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/19 — Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
09/20 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
09/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
10/03 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/04 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
10/08 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu
10/09 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
* supporting Santa Fe Klan