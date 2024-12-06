Remember when you were in grade school and the kids used to draw all over the desks? Well, Smino does, and he puts a talented ten-year-old’s artistic skills to use in his video for “Dear Fren,” giving the tween a tattoo gun instead of a ballpoint and putting himself between the needle and the desk. The results (which are likely CGI, so don’t worry, he didn’t really get a tattoo from someone who shops in the kids’ section at Old Navy) are typical of what you’d expect: A Stussy logo, what looks like a cartoon bunny, and handwriting practice tables. It’s cute!

“Dear Fren” appears on Smino’s fourth studio album, Maybe In Nirvana, which he released independently today. He recorded the ten-track project during COVID-19 lockdowns, which accounts for the reflective nature of songs like “Dear Fren,” and why it has taken so long to put it out. Themes so heavy deserve lighter times (and times are probably about as light as we can expect them to be for the foreseeable future). The album features guest appearances from Bun B, Ravyn Lenae, and Thundercat.

Now… Ghetto Sage, please?

Watch Smino’s “Dear Fren” video above.

Maybe In Nirvana is out now via Zero Fatigue. You can listen to it here.