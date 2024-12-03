St. Louis’ own, Smino, is returning with a new album this week, his first since 2022’s Luv 4 Rent. The new album, Maybe In Nirvana, is due on Friday, December 6, bringing nine new songs with titles paying homage to staples of his millennial upbringing such as “Ready Set Goku” and “NSYNC.” Smino announced the album with “Soufside Skit,” a short video offering an early listen to the soulful music as Smino rides in the back of a station wagon with a young woman who can’t help complaining about the Midwestern heat.

Smino’s had a relatively quiet 2024, dropping the video for “Polynesian” back in June, and recently popping back up with a feature on Aminé’s new single, “Passenger Princess.” Last year, though, he joined JID on their joint Luv Is 4ever Tour promoting his and JID’s 2022 albums. He also joined Noname in her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert to remind fans that they still haven’t dropped their Ghetto Sage project with Saba — but such are the trials of releasing music independently.

Maybe In Nirvana is due 12/6 via Zero Fatigue. You can pre-save it here. See below for the tracklist.