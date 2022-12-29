Snoop Dogg’s personal joint roller, Renegade PerRana, recently shared with The Kyle And Jackie O Show that she’s rolled “over 450,000” joints for Snoop, including 75 to 100 per day, since taking up the job. Her services might be extended to Death Row Records soon. Snoop Dogg acquired his formative label in February, and ownership over the Death Row catalog started taking shape later that month. The top of 2023 will feature another Snoop-driven Death Row move.

Today, December 29, Death Row Records posted a teaser clip to Instagram soundtracked by Kevin Gilliam (aka DJ Battlecat). “Death Row Cannabis coming January 2023,” the caption read. The Death Row logo is featured, but of course, now he’s holding up a joint. Death Row Cannabis also launched an Instagram account of its own,

As noted by Forbes, Death Row Cannabis’ first product will be cannabis flower and “will be on shelves in the California marketplace, to start,” next week.

The publication additionally relayed, “Death Row Cannabis says its offerings will be for craft connoisseurs, with cannabis cultivated by AK, a legendary West Coast grower who was personally brought on by Snoop Dogg to lead the cultivation for the brand. AK is best known in the cannabis world for his role alongside former partner WizardTrees in sprouting, selecting, and crafting unique phenotypes of strains including RS11, Studio 54, and Shirazi from exotic cannabis breeder DEO.”

The new year figures to be huge for Death Row and Snoop. November 2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle, Snoop’s debut album on Death Row. Snoop revealed in late September on Stephen A. Smith’s K(no)w Mercy podcast that he and Dr. Dre had been in the studio working on a commemorative Doggystyle album, aptly titled Missionary.