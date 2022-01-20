Legendary duo and BFFs Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are returning to this year’s Puppy Bowl XVIII — this time pulling double duty as hosts and coaches. The rapper will coach Team Fluff, while Stewart will be in charge of Team Ruff. The teams will be made up of over 100 adoptable dogs from 67 shelters across the country, in order to raise awareness for pet adoption. There will also be a Kitty Halftime Show for anyone who prefers felines (perhaps Snoop Lion will make an appearance).

But the main event will be an appearance by superstar icon Elmo and his rescue puppy, Tango. Zoey and her pet rock Rocco are not slated to appear, which is probably for the best.

Both Snoop Dogg and Stewart hosted the events last year, but coaching will be a new role for the two, which includes training sessions, drills, and motivational speeches for the pups. The two have paired up a handful of times over the past few years, hosting various specials together.

This won’t be the only role Snoop Dogg has at this year’s Super Bowl, as he is also slated to perform at the halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on Animal Planet and Discovery+ Feb. 13th ad 2 pm ET. You can meet the puppy players ahead of time here.