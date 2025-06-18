Sophie stunned the electronic world with her debut release, the 2015 compilation Product. We lost Sophie too soon when she died in 2021, but her legacy has continued to grow since then. Now, fans can enjoy Product in a more expansive way with the new 10th-anniversary reissue that’s out now (physical editions will follow on July 11).

Most notable about the new edition of the collection are the two rare songs, “Ooh” and “Get Higher,” which were recorded and produced during the Product era. As a press release notes, “Ooh” was one of Sophie’s earliest recordings, with roots as far back as 2011, while Sophie completed the final version in 2019. Meanwhile, “Get Higher” is one that superfans know, as it made it onto the Japanese CD edition of Product as a bonus track.

Jaide Green, who sings on “Ooh,” said in a statement, “Sophie got in touch after seeing me on The X Factor. ‘Ooh’ stood out to me, it was fun, playful, and creative. It was clear the lyrics were very significant to Sophie, however it didn’t feel like your usual heartbreak song, it was uptempo and happy. Even still, there was a strength behind the words. I thought it was a perfect fit, pure genius.”

Listen to “Ooh” and “Get Higher” above. Below, find the Product tracklist.