The latest episode of Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht features an underground West Coast hip-hop veteran: Evidence. Born and raised in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, Evidence was one-third of pivotal backpack rap trio Dilated Peoples (along with Rakaa and DJ Babu), and has had a long and storied solo career, encompassing six studio albums. The most recent of which, Unlearning Vol. 2, dropped in August on Rhymesayers Entertainment and can be heard on his Bandcamp. Y

Evidence finds himself choosing between some of rap’s most legendary pioneering acts in today’s episode, including tracks from icons such as A Tribe Called Quest, Dr. Dre, Gang Starr, Ice Cube, Mobb Deep, Run The Jewels, and Wu-Tang Clan. He also has to decide which producer’s beatmaking style he vibes with more: Dr. Dre or DJ Premier.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Evidence take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.