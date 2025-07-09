This week’s Sound Check With Jeremy Hecht is also a Sound Check with Tech — as in Tech N9ne, the Midwestern indie stalwart whose tongue-twisting rhymes have upheld the standard for lyrical excellence for the past 25 years. The Kansas City native takes on the challenge of choosing between carefully selected songs to display his taste, and once again, Jeremy has the unenviable task of guessing Tech’s desert-island fave, all while our production team tries to throw him off the scent.

Songs he had to choose from included entries from Outkast and The Doors, Too Short and Metallica, The Beatles and Slipknot, and of course, his onetime mentee Kendrick Lamar, who our team pitted against fellow Componite The DOC. The choices highlighted Tech’s diverse influences and the mind-boggling versatility of his own music.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Tech9 take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.