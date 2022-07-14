Spotify’s ‘Rap Caviar’ Podcast Is Being Turned Into A Hulu Docuseries

The podcast-to-streaming-docuseries pipeline has proven quite lucrative over the past several months/years, so with Spotify branching out, it only makes sense that the music streaming giant would partner with television streaming giant Hulu to produce a docuseries about one of its own most popular podcasts, RapCaviar, titled RapCaviar Presents. According to The Hollywood Reporter the show will “explore major cultural topics from the perspectives of some of today’s top hip-hop artists.”

Those top artists include familiar names like Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, and Tyler The Creator. The director behind the Tekashi 69 docuseries Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Karam Gill, is billed as executive producer and creative director, along with Av Accius (Murder In The Thirst) and Marcus A. Clarke (Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali).

Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist is credited with boosting the careers of new artists whose names appear on it alongside more established stars, including many of the focus artists of the upcoming series. Meanwhile, select artists have also performed at live shows bearing the playlist’s title and the indie label LVRN even performed a group cypher for the RapCaviar vertical.

And while those artists’ stories may very well offer fertile ground for a documentary or two, let’s not get carried away. While the podcast-to-streaming-docuseries process almost inevitably turns out a scripted series, I’m not sure anybody needs to see their stories dramatized by Emmy-baiting, peak TV-style directors and directors. Except me. As soon as I wrote that, I wanted it. Give it to me. NOW.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.