It looks like up-and-coming female rappers won’t need to attend Jermaine Dupri’s cypher to “uplift” them. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live’s set to return October 24 in Miami at The Fillmore.

Spotify will be ushering some of the most prominent ladies in hip-hop to the stage this fall. The female rappers that’ll be highlighted are Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Melii. In addition, Spotify will also support GIrls Make Beats, an organization that helps adolescent girls manifest their music dreams by honing their skills in DJing, music production and audio engineering via summer camps, seminars, and other campaign programs.

The next few months will prove to be busy for the hot girl team captain, Megan Thee Stallion, who announced a music video with Hype Williams coming soon Sunday. In addition, she will begin the Legendary Nights tour next month alongside YG and Mustard (Formerly DJ Mustard), supporting co-headliners Future and Meek Mill.

Trina, the diamond princess of Miami, serves as the OG on the lineup. Her latest full-length release The One was released last month, and she’s arguably the Godmother of the current state of Female rap: provocative shock-value lyricism with emphasis on sex appeal.

Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Melii will all benefit from the showcase, which has served as a bridge for former up-and-coming artists such as Chance The Rapper, Migos, Cardi B, and Lil Uzi Vert.

A continuation of their RapCaviar playlist with over 11 million followers, RapCaviar Live showcases the hottest rappers around the country, providing fans the opportunity to connect with their favorites on an intimate level.

The pre-sale for tickets will begin tomorrow at 10:00 AM EST through July 18, while general sale tickets will be available July 19. You can buy tickets here..

