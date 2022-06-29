Music

Steve Lacy Shares The Groovy ‘Bad Habit’ And The Release Date For His New Album ‘Gemini Rights’

TwitterStaff Writer

Steve Lacy just dropped his second single this month in “Bad Habit,” and the surge of new music from the producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist isn’t a coincidence. Along with “Bad Habit,” Lacy has also shared the official details for the release date of his new album, Gemini Rights, and it’s coming out a lot sooner than you think.

Out in two weeks on July 15th, Gemini Rights, is written and produced by Lacy, who also played most of the instruments on each of the ten tracks — including one with Fousheé, whom he made out with in a music video earlier this year. Whereas on lead single “Mercury,” Lacy explored saucy bossa nova rhythms and emphatic vocals over a complex arrangement, “Bad Habit” is a sweet, groovy love song where Lacy ranges his voice a la Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. “I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me,” he sings on the soul-bearing hook.

The album is written in the aftermath of Lacy’s first big heartbreak, which at 24 years old, is a pretty decent streak. The Grammy nominee has cited influences on Gemini Rights from Brazilian maestro Caetano Veloso and Outkast’s Andre 3000 to Sly Stone, The Beatles, and of course, his talented pack in the The Internet.

Listen to “Bad Habit” above.

Gemini Rights is out 7/15 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
×