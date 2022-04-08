Thanks to a healthy hand from TikTok and other social media platforms, Foushee worked her way into the spotlight in 2021. Her rise tracks back to 2020 thanks to the release of “Deep End Freestyle,” which went viral on TikTok following a remix from Sleepy Hallow. Last year, Foushee went on to release her debut project Time Machine which was propelled by tracks like “Paper Plane” and “My Slime.” Since then, Foushee has worked with the likes of Vince Staples, Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Saba, and more. Less than a year after she dropped Time Machine, Foushee’s ready to roll out her next body of work.

It begins with “Double Standard.” Just like the rest of her catalog, the new single is quite the genre-bending record that see Foushee throwing up a middle finger to the societal norms that restrict her desired way of life. In a press release, she said the song addresses “outdated gender roles that I have experienced in past relationships and rebelling against them.” She adds, “The imbalance frustrates me. Don’t expect anything from me that you wouldn’t give me, including respect and loyalty. I match energy.”

Along with the new song, which is the first single from her upcoming project, Foushee also released quite an interesting visualizer for the song. It features her and Steve Lacy enjoying each other’s company and locking lips in the middle of a grassy field. “I wanted to feature Steve Lacy in the visualizer/artwork to mostly to stir up thought,” she said. “It’s kind of a bold move to make out with someone on artwork for the world to analyze, but that’s what the song represents. Breaking the rules.”

You can listen to “Double Standard” in the visual above and stay tuned for more from Foushee.