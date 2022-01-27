On the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions, Bay Area rapper Stunnaman02 steps up to the mic to perform his viral hit “Big Steppin.” The breakout single has been a favorite of the Bay Area social scene, with everyone from San Francisco Mayor London Breed to 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam doing the associated dance.

The “Big Steppin” dance is also boiling hot on TikTok, home of such Soulja Boy-esque, star-making viral dance crazes, with over 38 million views since its release in June of last year. The success of that song will be a hard act to follow, but fortunately for Stunnaman, he’s also got a few side hustles, including his role in the A24 favorite The Last Black Man In San Francisco. He’s also got a clothing line and a self-produced juice drink, 02 Juice. Even though the Fillmore native is still just a regional favorite, he’s showing he has all the ingredients to produce a full-blown rap mogul in the making.

Watch Stunnaman’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Big Steppin” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.