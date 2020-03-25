The Best Hip-Hop Dance Challenges On TikTok

Get used to it: TikTok is here to stay. The short video platform has grown from an upstart social network to a legitimate launching pad for hip-hop superstars. Lil Nas X got a tremendous boost from putting his soon-to-be hit runaway hit “Old Town Road” on the app, while Roddy Ricch created viral magic with “The Box,” which has since crossed over into the mainstream consciousness and rests at the top of the Hot 100 for the 11th week in a row. Meanwhile, established hits by veteran stars and rising newcomers receive exposure via fan-choreographed dance routines or “challenges,” the likes of which took Doja Cat’s “Say So” and turn it into a legitimate hit and have made Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga cut “Savage” into an Instagram-saturating meme that has become borderline unavoidable. Such memes have become the bait bringing major labels to TikTok’s murky waters, where artists can capture lucrative deals by leveraging their TikTok reach. But none of this would happen without the fans who cook up the choreography in the first place or who share their own unique takes on the dances, helping to spread the word about their new favorite sounds. There are even YouTube tutorials dedicating to teaching more fans these creators’ often witty choreography. They — and their creative challenges — deserve some of the attention, too. Here are some of the hip-hop dance challenges on TikTok.

Savage Challenge, with Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage” @haileybieber “Oh I messed up” ♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion This one is exactly what it sounds like: A choreographed routine set to the fan-favorite second track from Meg’s new EP, Suga. The Savage Challenge has even been duplicated by well-known stars like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Keke Palmer, and various cast members of Black-ish. Renegade Challenge, with K Camp — “Lottery” @nba Jalaiah (@_.xoxlaii), creator of Renegade, performs at the NBA All-Star Game! ♬ Lottery – K Camp At this point, the most well-known and successful crossover challenge, any list would be remiss in bypassing this one. It’s best-known as one of the recurring focuses of NBA All-Star Weekend, which now seems like it happened 100 years ago rather than just a month.

Something New Challenge, with Wiz Khalifa — “Something New” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign @bronny @bryce23james ♬ Something New feat. Ty Dolla $ign – Wiz Khalifa Seemingly most popular with larger groups, this challenge takes Ty’s crooning chorus and combines it with shoulder shimmies and handclaps to the mellow beat. It’s easy to see why families like LeBron’s and Ciara’s took to the easy-to-learn choreography and easygoing tempo. Cookiee Kawaii — “Vibe” @mona.swain I was kinda sad but this made me feel better ♬ Vibe – Cookiee Kawaii There really doesn’t appear to be a singular dance or challenge assigned to this Jersey Club headknocker. Instead, TikTok-ers seem to enjoy timing their actions to specific sounds, such as the clap or the jackhammer drum breakdown on the hook.