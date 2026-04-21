A few weeks ago, Suki Waterhouse dropped a new single, “Back In Love.” That was the start of a new era, which has now been formalized: Today (April 21), Waterhouse announced the album Loveland, set for July 10.

Another new single, “Tiny Raising,” is set to drop this Friday, April 24.

In a statement, Waterhouse says of the album:

“Loveland to me lives in the distance between a former self who felt most alive in romance, fantasy and momentum, and a present self reaching for something steadier, more intimate and more true. That split is deepened by motherhood, and by the strange feeling of becoming someone new while still carrying the shape of who you were before.”

In a new Vogue feature, she also says, “I’m talking about dreams coming true for my partner and me and also having a baby in the middle of that. There are some moments on the record where I went into the studio and it was very much just writing down exactly what I felt, word for word, and dealing with those feelings of, ‘Everything is so great, and we’re both having dreams come true, but that takes us really far away from each other.’ We have a new baby. We’re not always at home together for long periods. We’re moving every few months. There are those moments on the record as well as these very joyful moments.”

A press release notes Waterhouse worked on the project with Amy Allen, Aaron Dessner, Joel Little, and Dan Wilson, as well as longtime collaborators Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay. It also reveals that the album “wrestles with that contrast and tension, while navigating the fractures in one’s identity.”