We’re a few months away from the one-year anniversary of Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, Suki Waterhouse’s latest album, which dropped in September 2024. Waterhouse is celebrating now, though, with a new deluxe edition that adds a whopping 12 new tracks. That includes the new song “The Bellboy (One Last Crush)” and a number of of live arrangements and bonus tracks.

Additionally, Waterhouse also just shared a 30-minute documentary filmed at a sold-out Brooklyn show in 2024, featuring performance clips, behind-the-scenes video, and fan interviews.

In a 2024 interview with Uproxx, Waterhouse said of making the album, “When it’s all done and you feel happy about it, you kind of forget that there are so many peaks and troughs. There are moments where you just think, ‘I want to throw the whole thing out.’ It’s like making any piece of art: There are times when you feel incredibly frustrated or think, ‘Is this any good?’ That happens all the time, and it’s only up until you don’t have control to change it anymore that you make peace with it. After I made the first one, when you’ve turned it in, at the time, you kind of have this sense of completion and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s everything that I have to say about everything.’ And then, life happens. And now, the slate is clean again.”

Watch the tour documentary above and find the Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin (Deluxe) cover art and tracklist below.