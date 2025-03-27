Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash has become a premier hip-hop festival, and it has a standout lineup ready for 2025. That was revealed today (March 27), and headlining at SeatGeek Stadium near Chicago, Illinois from June 20 to 22 will be Young Thug, Future, and the duo of Don Toliver and Yeat.
Notably, this is currently set to be Thug’s first live performance since his release from jail last year. (Thug is also scheduled to perform at a festival in Belgium in July.) Meanwhile, this will also be Toliver and Yeat’s first time performing as a duo.
Tickets for the 2025 festival (the 7th edition of the event) sold out previously as part of a pre-sale. But, a new batch of tickets will be released on March 28 at noon CT via the festival website.
Check out the day-by-day lineup below.
Summer Smash 2025 Lineup For Friday, June 20
Trippie Redd
Ski Mask The Slump God
NLE Choppa
Nettspend
Che
DC The Don
Molly Santana
Benji Blue Bills
Karrahbooo
Weiland
Clip
Prettifun
Thirteendegrees
BossFTR
Summer Smash 2025 Lineup For Saturday, June 21
Sexyy Red
Lil Tecca
Destroy Lonely
SahBabii
Soulja Boy
Osamason
BabyTron
Plaqueboymax
Lazer Dim 700
Famous Dex
Yung Bans
Chuckyy
1900Rugrat
Nino Paid
1oneam
Adamn Killa
XTSY*
Komla
Summer Smash 2025 Lineup For Sunday, June 22
Chance The Rapper
Lil Yachty
Quavo
Nav
G Herbo
Saba
Insane Clown Posse
Lil Tracy
Bktherula
D. Savage
Skaiwater
Nine Vicious
BabyChiefDoIt
Yuno Miles
TiaCorine
DC2Trill
K3
Smokedope201