Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash has become a premier hip-hop festival, and it has a standout lineup ready for 2025. That was revealed today (March 27), and headlining at SeatGeek Stadium near Chicago, Illinois from June 20 to 22 will be Young Thug, Future, and the duo of Don Toliver and Yeat.

Notably, this is currently set to be Thug’s first live performance since his release from jail last year. (Thug is also scheduled to perform at a festival in Belgium in July.) Meanwhile, this will also be Toliver and Yeat’s first time performing as a duo.

Tickets for the 2025 festival (the 7th edition of the event) sold out previously as part of a pre-sale. But, a new batch of tickets will be released on March 28 at noon CT via the festival website.

Check out the day-by-day lineup below.