Since Young Thug was released from jail last year, fans have speculated about his next move. Among the questions they’ve asked are “When will he release his next album?” “Will he collaborate with Gunna again?” and “When is his first show?”

We now know the answer to at least one of those questions: Thug’s first performance since being released from jail has been announced, and it’s at an unexpected venue. The multi-day, Belgian electro-rock music festival, Les Ardentes, has announced its lineup, which features Young Thug as headliner. The festival is billed for July 3-6, 2025, in Liège, Belgium, and also features performers like J Balvin and Ken Carson.

It may surprise some fans to learn that he’ll be traveling overseas to make his official return, but as one of the conditions of his probation agreement, he’ll be allowed to travel for shows (incidentally, he can’t actually perform in his own hometown, Atlanta). As for why he’s making his return at an overseas festival; a recent lawsuit against him could explain why he chose to perform outside US jurisdictions. Since his catalog ownership is currently under dispute, a domestic performance could complicate his payment… and he could likely use all the money he can get right now to make up for the lost profits of two years behind bars.