Summer Walker Fans Are Furious And ‘Over It’ After She Was Snubbed From The 2023 Grammys

It seems Summer Walker and her fans are upset after getting snubbed at the 2023 Grammys for her hit album, 2021’s Still Over It, and rightly so.

This would be the second time in a row that things singer has yet to receive a nomination from the Recording Academy despite having one of the most talked-about projects of the year.

Walker’s album was the first album to reach No.1 by a female R&B singer in over five years and also broke the record for the most-streamed album ever by a female R&B artist, surpassing a mark previously held by Beyonce’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

Many fans share the same sentiments as the Kentucky singer regarding the Recording Academy’s decision.

“The math is literally not mathing…” Walker said in a recent Instagram story post. “At least the streets fuq with me.”

One fan pointed out how Walker had one of the biggest R&B albums that year, despite not being nominated.

“she literally had the biggest r&b album that year and even broke a Beyoncé record,” one person tweeted. “how was she not nominated??”

One person hilariously suggested that may Walker had pissed someone on the nomination board off, and that’s why she keeps getting snubbed, even after putting out consistently solid projects.

“now who did summer walker piss off at the grammys behind the scene omg,” they wrote.

To be eligible for nominations for this year’s Grammys, an artist’s work must have been released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. Walker’s album, Still Over It, which was released last November, more than made the cutoff date, but the “No Love” singer can’t catch a break.

Welp, there’s always next year.

