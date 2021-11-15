Summer Walker has a number of accolades and record-breaking moments to her name in her short career. The singer already has a top-five chart entry on the Billboard 200 thanks to her 2019 debut album, Over It. That project also broke the record for the most-streamed album ever by a female R&B artist, surpassing a mark previously held by Beyonce’s Lemonade. This success continued through Summer’s sophomore album, Still Over It, which she released earlier this month. The project became Apple Music’s biggest album debut ever and the platform’s biggest R&B album debut ever in addition to going No. 1 in 40 markets globally. More than a week after its release, Still Over It continues to break records for Summer.

Still Over It went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated November 20, 2021. The album accomplished this by selling 166,000 album units in its first week. This number is comprised of 153,000 streaming equivalent album units which amounts to 201.1 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. The project also tallied 12,000 pure album sales. With that, Summer lands the first No. 1 album by a female R&B singer in over five years, with the last being Solange’s A Seat At The Table, as well as the biggest week for a female R&B singer since Beyonce’s Lemonade.

Elsewhere, Still Over It earns the biggest first week for an R&B album released in 2021, the largest streaming week ever an R&B album released by a woman, and the fourth-biggest debut by a woman in 2021.

You can revisit our review for Still Over It here.

Still Over It is out now via LVRN/Interscope. Get it here.