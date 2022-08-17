Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are Reportedly Suing Triller For $28 Million

According to TMZ, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing the company Triller. The pair who made the rap battle show Verzuz sold the idea to Triller, but Triller never paid up. Now Swizz Beatz and Timbaland want $28 million.

In January of last year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland agreed to sell Verzuz to Triller, but Triller allegedly defaulted on the deal after just two payments. More information about this lawsuit is forthcoming and should unfurl over time.

The platform Verzuz was launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that showcases beat battles held on Instagram Live. March of this year marked the two-year anniversary of the show. Since its inception, it has held numerous duels between the likes of The Lox, Dipset, Nelly, Ludacris, Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, E-40, Too Short, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and many more.

To commemorate their success, Swizz and Timbo have partnered with Amazon Studios, Lena Waithe, her production company Hillman Grad Productions, and Good Trouble Studios for a special documentary titled Gifted & Black. It will highlight the rise of Verzuz, as well as the roots of Black music. According to Deadline, it will use “poignant interviews, gripping vérité and magnetic archival footage” to see how Black music impacts the culture.