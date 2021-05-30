Swizz Beatz Discusses The Possibility Of A Second Posthumous DMX Album

DMX’s Exodus, arrived on Friday. It’s the final album the rapper completed before his death, minus some last-minute loose ends that were tied up posthumously. Swizz Beatz executive produced the album and he’s also taken charge of promoting it, including an appearance on The Breakfast Club, in which he spoke about the possibility of a second posthumous DMX album.

“He’s got a lot of music,” Swizz says around the 23:00 mark of the interview. “But, for me it’s like, he just worked so hard on this record that I don’t really want to tamper with things unless it can be better than this record. I don’t want to just put things out, and even with the footage, we recorded the whole process of the album, and we could’ve been putting that footage out right now leading up to the album.”

He added, “But I’m like, ‘let’s do something masterful with it. Let’s treat it as art and curate it to where it adds to his legacy and is not just a blip of a moment that seems like it works, but you still don’t understand the whole story.’” So this almost certainly isn’t the last you’ll hear from DMX.

You can watch the full The Breakfast Club interview above.