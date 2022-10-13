Hot off the release of his DJ Drama-produced project, Results Take Time, Symba has dropped the video for “Can’t Win For Nothing.”

In the video, directed by Keoni Mars, Symba struggles to pay his rent on time, and finds an eviction notice affixed to his door. He runs late to work at his restaurant job, where he sees a young woman, who is also struggling to pay her rent. Earlier in the video, the woman pulls money from her rent fund to pay to get her hair done, take Uber rides when her car has issues, and pay for a date in the restaurant, where she and Symba first cross paths.

“And this for all the nights that we spent / tryna come up with the rent /I’m tryna stay legit / but this sh*t ain’t makin’ me rich / Can’t win for nothin’, can’t win for nothin’ / When you at your lowest points, some nights you feel alone / Even when you right, sometimes you feel wrong / I can’t win for nothin’, can’t win for nothin’,” Symba raps on the song’s chorus.

Symba is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.