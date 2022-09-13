Symba’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Eye-Popping Mixtape Tracklist Features Cuts With Pusha T, Roddy Rich, And 2 Chainz

Symba is surging. The Bay Area native rapper has been in the game for over a decade, dropped his major label debut, 2020’s Don’t Run From R.A.P., and is now readying the release of his aptly-titled Results Take Time mixtape in DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” series. Out on September 16th, the tracklist for Results Take Time features some illustrious names and is a reflection of the hard work that Symba has put in to be one of the more promising rappers on the up.

Pusha T hops on the already-released “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2,” which serves as the album’s first single. Roddy Ricch hops on “Never Change,” Key Glock, and Idontknowjeffery are on “No Sleep,” 2 Chainz is featured on Pop Out,” and the heat goes on from there with a deep cast of collaborators.

Listen to “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” featuring Pusha T above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Results Take Time below.

1. “Overnight”

2. “Never Change” (featuring Roddy Ricch)

3. “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” (featuring Pusha T)

4. “Can’t Win For Nothing”

5. “Street N****” (featuring Kali)

6. “Trust issues”

7. “Sacrifices” (featuring Fridayy)

8. “On God”

9. “Soul Ties” (featuring Rayven Tyler)

10. “Find A Way” (featuring Iian Rich)

11. “GOAT”

12. “No Sleep” (featuring Idontknowjeffry & Key Glock”)

13. “Pop Out” (featuring 2 Chainz)

14. “Blessings” (featuring Rayven Tyler)

15. “Better Days”

16. “Pendant” (featuring RMR)

Results Take Time is out on 09/16 via Atlantic records. Pre-order it here.

Symba is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.