With federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds tied up in a political tug-of-war between opposing factions of the legislative branch, US residents are picking up the slack to help feed their neighbors.

Among them: superstars like SZA, who is teaming up with a fixture of her adopted home, Los Angeles, to help feed local SNAP recipients. On Monday, November 10, the “Kill Bill” singer announced she’s partnering with local Italian chain Jon & Vinny’s to offer 1,400 free meals to residents who aren’t receiving their SNAP benefits. “Yall know how much I love Jon and Vinny’s,” she wrote. “But it ain’t no fun if the Homies can’t have none!!”

The restaurant chain itself, meanwhile, explained, “Last week @sza reached out to us with an idea and now, with her help, it’s a reality. Over the next 7 days we are partnering with her NOT Charity to provide 1400 free meals (100 dinners for 2 per day) for Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP. Each meal will be available as takeout from our Slauson location from 3pm-5pm on 11/11-11/17.”

If you are a Los Angeles-based SNAP recipient, you can email notcharity@jonandvinnys.com to sign up for a meal (up to 4 allowed per family), and their team will assign you a pickup time.

It’s been a rough year for LA overall, but the community continues to come through, offering free and discounted lodging for wildfire victims, and now, food for those being used as pawns by crooked politicians.