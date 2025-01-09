LA_fires(1024x450) (1)
All The Hotels And Eateries Offering Free Or Discounted Food And Lodging For LA Fire Evacuees And First Responders

The fierce California wildfires that have ignited the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and Sylmar areas will go down as the most destructive fires to ever hit the Southland. As of Thursday afternoon, January 9th, 180,000 people in the LA area are under evacuation orders, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires have yet to be contained and over 350,000 people are without power.

If you’ve caught scenes of the devastation on social media or witnessed the destruction firsthand, the damage is apocalyptic. For those in need, several of Los Angeles’ less affected communities have stepped up to offer help, providing food or shelter for evacuees and first responders.

We’d like to shout out chef José Andrés especially for deploying a relief team from his World Central Kitchen to provide water and sandwiches to firefighters at the scene, as well as Yeastie Boys Bagels for sending its fleet of food trucks to offer free bagels at evacuation centers.

A few organizations and hotels have also banded together to offer temporary housing at free or discounted rates for those affected. Below is a running list of resources for evacuees and first responders.

Food:

Bé Ù Kitchen

Until people are out of imminent danger, the Vietnamese street food spot will offer free food to evacuees and first responders.

Guerilla Tacos

Guerilla Tacos will be offering free food for evacuees and first responders. The taco spot is also working with IHC and Nativo to accept food donations to be dropped off at the Rose Bowl for first responders until 3 P.M.

South LA Cafe

The LA coffee shop will offer free groceries, water, and masks from 12 to 4 p.m. On Thursday, January 9th.

La Sorted’s Pizzeria

La Sorted’s pizzeria in Silverlake and Chinatown are offering free food to displaced people and first responders.

Yeastie Boy Bagels

At evacuation centers across LA, Yeastie Boys will be offering free bagels for fire fighters and displaced peoples.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The LA Regional Food Bank is working with nonprofits, government agencies, and faith-based partners and has a network of more than 600 partner agencies that have food pantries across the city offering food assistance.

Using the Food Pantry Locator, you can find where food is available or whether the agencies are still operating near evacuation areas.

Crustacean Beverly Hills

Those displaced by the fires and first responders can pick up a complimentary bowl of Mama’s pho or garlic noodles from Crustacean.

Crustacean is located at 468 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills.

Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations

The San Marino marketplace is open, offering food, community and comfort to those in need.

NORMS

First responders and firefighters are being treated to free meals from today through January 12 at NORMS restaurants in the LA area.

Joe’s Pizza

First responders stopping into Joe’s Pizza will be treated to free pizza at any location.

Blaze Pizza (Glendale Galleria):

Blaze Pizza at the Glendale Galleria, located at 100 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91210 is giving away free 11-inch pizzas from 10:30 Am to 8:00 PM for those affected by the fires.

Shake Shack:

All locations in LA county will be offering free Shackburgers to first responders through January 12th.

Evacuation Centers

There are currently four evacuation centers for evacuees affected by the wildfires.

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westwood

Pasadena Convention Center: 300 E Green St., Pasadena

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

Pierce College: 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills 

Hotels:

Airbnb & 211 LA:

211 LA has teamed up with Airbnb’s non-profit wing, Airbnb.org to offer free stays for those forced to evacuate. As of now, only a limited number of stays are available and only open to those who have been displaced, currently reside in evacuation zones, have an active Airbnb account (or create one), and be aged 18 or older.

If you meet those requirements, fill out the form here.

Air Venice

Air Venice is offering a 50% discount on accommodations to evacuees. Book here.

Pierside Hotel

Santa Monica’s Pierside hotel is offering 25% off for those affected by the fires. Book here.

Hotel Per La

Downtown LA’s Hotel Per La will be offering 25% off to all LA residents displaced from the ongoing fires. Book here.

The Hoxton

Downtown LA’s Hoxton Hotel is offering those displaced by the fires a special room rate of $100 per night (plus taxes and fees) from today until Friday, January 10th. Book using the code HERETOHELP. The hotel is dog friendly.

Book here.

The Hilton Garden Inn LAX

At the Hilton Garden Inn near LAX evacuees can receive a $109 plus tax rate when booking with the code “wecare.”

Book directly at 310-645-2200

Kawada Hotel

Downtown LA’s Kawada Hotel is offering evacuees a special reduced rate when booking with the code “SAFE.” Book here.

Queen Mary:

Long Beach’s Queen Mary is offering discounted rooms for fire evacuees at $189, with all pet fees waived. People with a reservation will also receive a voucher for a breakfast buffet for two. Book here.

Visit Anaheim:

Visit Anaheim is offering evacuees discounted rates at local hotels in 33 different locations. For the full list, click here.

Transportation:

Uber:

Residents under evacuation orders will receive a $40 credit for transportation to active shelters using the code “WILDFIRE25.”

Lyft:

Using the code CAFIRERELIEF25, those affected by the fires can get a $25 voucher from now until midnight of January 15.

