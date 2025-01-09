The fierce California wildfires that have ignited the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and Sylmar areas will go down as the most destructive fires to ever hit the Southland. As of Thursday afternoon, January 9th, 180,000 people in the LA area are under evacuation orders, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires have yet to be contained and over 350,000 people are without power.
If you’ve caught scenes of the devastation on social media or witnessed the destruction firsthand, the damage is apocalyptic. For those in need, several of Los Angeles’ less affected communities have stepped up to offer help, providing food or shelter for evacuees and first responders.
We’d like to shout out chef José Andrés especially for deploying a relief team from his World Central Kitchen to provide water and sandwiches to firefighters at the scene, as well as Yeastie Boys Bagels for sending its fleet of food trucks to offer free bagels at evacuation centers.
Here reporting @WCKitchen from Pacific Coast Highway by Palisades….here is a staging/refueling area for Firetrucks and for crews to get some quick rest and food and to get new orders and to go back in.Smoky with ash flying around…they hope winds will totally stop to really get… pic.twitter.com/CuGKrQ3hlp
— Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) January 9, 2025
A few organizations and hotels have also banded together to offer temporary housing at free or discounted rates for those affected. Below is a running list of resources for evacuees and first responders.
Food:
Until people are out of imminent danger, the Vietnamese street food spot will offer free food to evacuees and first responders.
Guerilla Tacos will be offering free food for evacuees and first responders. The taco spot is also working with IHC and Nativo to accept food donations to be dropped off at the Rose Bowl for first responders until 3 P.M.
The LA coffee shop will offer free groceries, water, and masks from 12 to 4 p.m. On Thursday, January 9th.
La Sorted’s pizzeria in Silverlake and Chinatown are offering free food to displaced people and first responders.
At evacuation centers across LA, Yeastie Boys will be offering free bagels for fire fighters and displaced peoples.
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
The LA Regional Food Bank is working with nonprofits, government agencies, and faith-based partners and has a network of more than 600 partner agencies that have food pantries across the city offering food assistance.
Using the Food Pantry Locator, you can find where food is available or whether the agencies are still operating near evacuation areas.
Those displaced by the fires and first responders can pick up a complimentary bowl of Mama’s pho or garlic noodles from Crustacean.
Crustacean is located at 468 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills.
Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations
The San Marino marketplace is open, offering food, community and comfort to those in need.
First responders and firefighters are being treated to free meals from today through January 12 at NORMS restaurants in the LA area.
First responders stopping into Joe’s Pizza will be treated to free pizza at any location.
Blaze Pizza (Glendale Galleria):
Blaze Pizza at the Glendale Galleria, located at 100 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91210 is giving away free 11-inch pizzas from 10:30 Am to 8:00 PM for those affected by the fires.
All locations in LA county will be offering free Shackburgers to first responders through January 12th.
Evacuation Centers
There are currently four evacuation centers for evacuees affected by the wildfires.
Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westwood
Pasadena Convention Center: 300 E Green St., Pasadena
El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills
Pierce College: 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
Hotels:
Airbnb & 211 LA:
211 LA has teamed up with Airbnb’s non-profit wing, Airbnb.org to offer free stays for those forced to evacuate. As of now, only a limited number of stays are available and only open to those who have been displaced, currently reside in evacuation zones, have an active Airbnb account (or create one), and be aged 18 or older.
If you meet those requirements, fill out the form here.
Air Venice
Air Venice is offering a 50% discount on accommodations to evacuees. Book here.
Pierside Hotel
Santa Monica’s Pierside hotel is offering 25% off for those affected by the fires. Book here.
Hotel Per La
Downtown LA’s Hotel Per La will be offering 25% off to all LA residents displaced from the ongoing fires. Book here.
The Hoxton
Downtown LA’s Hoxton Hotel is offering those displaced by the fires a special room rate of $100 per night (plus taxes and fees) from today until Friday, January 10th. Book using the code HERETOHELP. The hotel is dog friendly.
Book here.
The Hilton Garden Inn LAX
At the Hilton Garden Inn near LAX evacuees can receive a $109 plus tax rate when booking with the code “wecare.”
Book directly at 310-645-2200
Kawada Hotel
Downtown LA’s Kawada Hotel is offering evacuees a special reduced rate when booking with the code “SAFE.” Book here.
Long Beach’s Queen Mary is offering discounted rooms for fire evacuees at $189, with all pet fees waived. People with a reservation will also receive a voucher for a breakfast buffet for two. Book here.
Visit Anaheim:
Visit Anaheim is offering evacuees discounted rates at local hotels in 33 different locations. For the full list, click here.
Transportation:
Uber:
Residents under evacuation orders will receive a $40 credit for transportation to active shelters using the code “WILDFIRE25.”
Lyft:
Using the code CAFIRERELIEF25, those affected by the fires can get a $25 voucher from now until midnight of January 15.