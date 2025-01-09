The fierce California wildfires that have ignited the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and Sylmar areas will go down as the most destructive fires to ever hit the Southland. As of Thursday afternoon, January 9th, 180,000 people in the LA area are under evacuation orders, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires have yet to be contained and over 350,000 people are without power. If you’ve caught scenes of the devastation on social media or witnessed the destruction firsthand, the damage is apocalyptic. For those in need, several of Los Angeles’ less affected communities have stepped up to offer help, providing food or shelter for evacuees and first responders. We’d like to shout out chef José Andrés especially for deploying a relief team from his World Central Kitchen to provide water and sandwiches to firefighters at the scene, as well as Yeastie Boys Bagels for sending its fleet of food trucks to offer free bagels at evacuation centers. Here reporting @WCKitchen from Pacific Coast Highway by Palisades….here is a staging/refueling area for Firetrucks and for crews to get some quick rest and food and to get new orders and to go back in.Smoky with ash flying around…they hope winds will totally stop to really get… pic.twitter.com/CuGKrQ3hlp — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) January 9, 2025 A few organizations and hotels have also banded together to offer temporary housing at free or discounted rates for those affected. Below is a running list of resources for evacuees and first responders.

Food: Bé Ù Kitchen Until people are out of imminent danger, the Vietnamese street food spot will offer free food to evacuees and first responders. Guerilla Tacos Guerilla Tacos will be offering free food for evacuees and first responders. The taco spot is also working with IHC and Nativo to accept food donations to be dropped off at the Rose Bowl for first responders until 3 P.M. South LA Cafe The LA coffee shop will offer free groceries, water, and masks from 12 to 4 p.m. On Thursday, January 9th. La Sorted’s Pizzeria La Sorted’s pizzeria in Silverlake and Chinatown are offering free food to displaced people and first responders. Yeastie Boy Bagels At evacuation centers across LA, Yeastie Boys will be offering free bagels for fire fighters and displaced peoples. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank The LA Regional Food Bank is working with nonprofits, government agencies, and faith-based partners and has a network of more than 600 partner agencies that have food pantries across the city offering food assistance.