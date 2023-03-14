Tems‘ Oscars dress was one of the most talked-about outfits this past weekend. During the Academy Awards, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, who was nominated for Best Original Song for her work on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore a white dress with a large puffy portion that wrapped around her head.

In pictures from the ceremony, some of the people seated behind Tems are seen struggling to see the stage, as Tems’ headpiece appears to obstruct the view. It appears Tems has caught wind of the comments.

Yesterday (March 13), she took to Instagram sharing pictures from the night, cheekily captioned, “Uh Ohh!”

She took to Twitter to double down on the fact that she is unbothered, sharing another set of photos captioned “Oops” with a blushing emoji.

Over the course of the night, the dress spurred mixed reactions from viewers.

“If I was I sitting behind Tems, I would be the most annoying asshole. Because WHY would you wear that and block people’s view???,” said one Twitter user.

If I was I sitting behind Tems, I would be the most annoying asshole. Because WHY would you wear that and block people’s view??? — Christen Ross (@isthatchanel) March 13, 2023

Another Twitter user called the outfit “Very rude,” adding that “it shows her lack of self-worth.”

Very rude and it shows her lack of self worth. — Suzanne Arundale (@ArundaleSuzanne) March 13, 2023

While some were not particularly thrilled about the outfit, several of Tems’ fans chimed in to defend the dress.

One fan said “Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and having the Honor of Tems presence.”

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and having the Honor of Tems presence https://t.co/kv3w5omep6 — 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐩 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐢 🇨🇮🌴 (@ParisienGaou) March 13, 2023

Another fan suggested that the criticisms of her outfit may be rooted in racism, due to a lack of backlash for outfits worn by similar stars in the past.